ICON Market Cap Hits $208.35 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $208.35 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
ICON Profile
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 978,956,170 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 978,924,716.7858557 with 978,924,949.2557482 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21387694 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $2,309,768.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
Buying and Selling ICON
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “ICXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.