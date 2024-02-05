ICON Market Cap Hits $208.35 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $208.35 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 978,956,170 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

