GensoKishi Metaverse Price Hits $0.0398 on Exchanges (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,436,992 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

