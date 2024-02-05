ZEDXION 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.09 Million (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, ZEDXION has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One ZEDXION token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002324 BTC on major exchanges. ZEDXION has a market capitalization of $495.48 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZEDXION

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion (ZEDXION) is a crypto token on Ethereum and TRON. Its value is based on the average of five coins: BTC, BNB, ETH, TRX, and ZEDXION. It offers Performance Analytics and various trading options to help users optimize strategies. The creators are undisclosed. Always research before investing in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

