Merck & Co., Inc.’s (MRK) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.27. 3,182,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,194,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $319.97 billion, a PE ratio of 902.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.85. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $127.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,598 shares of company stock worth $11,236,178 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 42,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

