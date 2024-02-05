Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $178.77 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,730,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,451 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $178,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VYM traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $112.29. 614,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,683. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $113.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.22.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

