ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading 4.3% Higher

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as 74.28 and last traded at 74.04. 1,934,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,499,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at 71.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ARM from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 65.18.

ARM Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 69.63.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10. The business had revenue of 806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 739.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

