CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Up 3.2%

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.92 and last traded at $83.53. 133,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 659,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNMD. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.43.

CONMED Price Performance

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 7.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 14.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth $2,855,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

