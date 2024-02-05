argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $390.86 and last traded at $390.86. Approximately 39,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 408,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $378.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARGX. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on argenx from $585.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on argenx from $582.00 to $451.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $405.13 and a 200 day moving average of $465.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in argenx by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in argenx by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in argenx by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,607,000 after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $27,952,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 356,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,416 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

