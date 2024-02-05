Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Up 3%

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.72 and last traded at $31.55. 91,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 527,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

Photronics Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Photronics by 201.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Photronics by 571.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Photronics by 49.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

