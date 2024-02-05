Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Trading 2.7% Higher

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKYH shares. B. Riley started coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 26,748 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sky Harbour Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.
