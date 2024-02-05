Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading 2.7% Higher

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 219,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,787,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of -0.19.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.23 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 96.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 99.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

