Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Trading 2.7% Higher

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.25. 306,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,546,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Veradigm alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MDRX

Veradigm Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 3rd quarter worth $825,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 97,432 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter worth $10,344,000.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.