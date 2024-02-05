Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 306,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,546,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Veradigm

Veradigm Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Veradigm during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Veradigm by 200.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Veradigm during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Veradigm by 95.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.