Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 34,275 shares.The stock last traded at $22.17 and had previously closed at $22.47.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $777.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $321.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.46 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.39%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $107,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,561.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

