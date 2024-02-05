Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 34,275 shares.The stock last traded at $22.17 and had previously closed at $22.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WLKP

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $321.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.46 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

Insider Transactions at Westlake Chemical Partners

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $107,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,561.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.