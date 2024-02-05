PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 53,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 93,281 shares.The stock last traded at $95.95 and had previously closed at $96.52.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.46.

Get PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 52,590 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,572.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 61,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,697,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,282,000.

About PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.