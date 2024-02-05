Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 319,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 392,066 shares.The stock last traded at $15.81 and had previously closed at $16.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.14%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,761,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,247,006.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 29,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,790,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,617,984.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 59,703 shares of company stock worth $989,689. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 384,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 129,600 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 25.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,029,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 24,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

