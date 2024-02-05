Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 319,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 392,066 shares.The stock last traded at $15.81 and had previously closed at $16.18.

BSM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 93.14%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,761,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,247,006.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 21,703 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $371,989.42. Following the purchase, the director now owns 282,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,843,455.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 59,703 shares of company stock valued at $989,689. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 106,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

