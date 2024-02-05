FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 66,497 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 60,214 shares.The stock last traded at $75.16 and had previously closed at $75.13.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAVI. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 7.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,608,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 846,868 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

