Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 70,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 58,437 shares.The stock last traded at $76.37 and had previously closed at $76.94.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.41.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
