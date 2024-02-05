Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 70,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 58,437 shares.The stock last traded at $76.37 and had previously closed at $76.94.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.41.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1,077.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

