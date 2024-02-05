Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $32.70

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.70, but opened at $31.70. Upstart shares last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 1,426,787 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Upstart Trading Down 2.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The business had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $152,215.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,322.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $152,215.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,527 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,322.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $102,402.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,392.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,856,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,676,000 after buying an additional 87,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Upstart by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,652,000 after purchasing an additional 758,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Upstart by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,444,000 after purchasing an additional 407,395 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Upstart by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

