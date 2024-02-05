Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Down to $29.49

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.49, but opened at $28.60. Alcoa shares last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 1,253,014 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Get Alcoa alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AA

Alcoa Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.49.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Alcoa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Alcoa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.