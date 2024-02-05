Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Gap Down to $13.10

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.10, but opened at $12.66. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 156,396 shares.

ATXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.12). Analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 740,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $4,588,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,392,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,832,700.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 740,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $4,588,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,832,700.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 473.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 1,364,141 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,463,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,988,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 551.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 404,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 349,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

