Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Down to $1.69

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.63. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 89,970 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $784.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth $42,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

