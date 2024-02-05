MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Gap Down to $17.19

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.19, but opened at $16.55. MP Materials shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 614,852 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

MP Materials Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 2.50.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. MP Materials had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.58 million. Research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

