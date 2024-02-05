GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Gap Down to $55.27

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.27, but opened at $53.12. GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares last traded at $52.39, with a volume of 596,800 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GFS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.41.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFS

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.71.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 14.78%. On average, research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 14,929 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.