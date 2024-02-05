Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Down to $244.00

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $244.00, but opened at $233.45. Zscaler shares last traded at $230.05, with a volume of 1,008,693 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.51.

Zscaler Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,332 shares of company stock valued at $31,166,722 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after purchasing an additional 129,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after buying an additional 242,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,918,000 after acquiring an additional 65,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,498,000 after purchasing an additional 353,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

