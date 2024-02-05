Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down to $4.66

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.43. Plug Power shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 12,387,678 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

