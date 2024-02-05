Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $9.18

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.18, but opened at $8.70. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 2,287 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $809.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

