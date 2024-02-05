Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $9.18

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.18, but opened at $8.70. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 2,287 shares trading hands.
Gray Television Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $809.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.38.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter.
Gray Television Announces Dividend
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
