Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Sells 1,787 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $15,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PWR stock traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $203.48. 262,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,249. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.33 and a 1-year high of $219.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.00.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

