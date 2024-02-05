Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Reduced by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $341.62. 596,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,406. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $346.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

