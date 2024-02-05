Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Acquires 35,076 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.2 %

BAC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.06. 20,088,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,576,215. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $261.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

