Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,033 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up approximately 1.8% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of LKQ worth $16,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of LKQ by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

LKQ Trading Down 1.9 %

LKQ traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.39. 379,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.27.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

