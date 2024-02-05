WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.41. 11,035,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,355,785. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

