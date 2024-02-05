82,280 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Purchased by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.74. 1,614,823 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

