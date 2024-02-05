WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Takes $4.19 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 945.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 501,946 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 189,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $607,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,823 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

