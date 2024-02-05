Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $606,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLDR traded down $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.69 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.53.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

