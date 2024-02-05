Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.2 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.95. 1,750,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,517,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

