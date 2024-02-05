Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $654,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $477,765,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $451,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,842.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,842.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $86.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,857. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

