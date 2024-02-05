Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI traded down $3.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $324.11. 155,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.25 and a fifty-two week high of $330.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

