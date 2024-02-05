WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $141.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,832 shares of company stock worth $3,112,190 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on J shares. Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

