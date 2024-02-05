WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 41,903 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,903 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA RPV traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $80.70. 192,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,800. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.88. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $87.50.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
