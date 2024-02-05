WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CGDV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.13. 542,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,288. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

