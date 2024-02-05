WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,202 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,708,000 after acquiring an additional 106,774 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

COWZ stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,857,919 shares. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

