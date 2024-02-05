Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,229,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,067 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 2.1% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $19,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 208.4% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 262.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 237,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.13. 1,910,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,290,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,095.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

