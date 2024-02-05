D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Boosted by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for 2.1% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of D.R. Horton worth $19,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

DHI traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.58. The stock had a trading volume of 802,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,710. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.39. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $157.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

