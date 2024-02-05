D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises about 2.1% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of D.R. Horton worth $19,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE DHI traded down $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.58. 802,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.39.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

