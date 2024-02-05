Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 214,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,220,000. Williams Companies accounts for about 2.5% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 690,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,599. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

