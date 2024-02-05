KickToken (KICK) One Day Volume Hits $45.84

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $45.84 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016307 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,619.38 or 0.99956825 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011116 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00179229 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01666779 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $45.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

