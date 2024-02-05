Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Invests $5.93 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 295,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.42. 4,241,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,398,198. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

